Café Hollander to Open Mequon Location in May

The Lowlands Group announced that it will open its new Café Hollander location in Mequon at 5900 W. Mequon Road on May 20. This will mark the seventh restaurant opened by Lowlands Group since 2006.

The grand opening weekend will include a three-day charity benefit where 100 percent of sales from food and certain beer will be donated to the Milwaukee Riverkeeper, The Ozaukee Interurban Trail and The Boys and Girls Club of Greater Milwaukee. A group bike ride on the Ozaukee Interurban Trail will also be held on May 21.

The new building features second floor seating, a rooftop patio and a design concept that opens the entire restaurant up to the outdoors during the summer.

Grand opening activities and details include:

Friday, May 20 – Café is open 11 a.m. -2 p.m. for lunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner. The featured charity is Milwaukee Riverkeeper.

Saturday, May 21 – Two group bike rides will take place along the Ozaukee Interurban Trail, including a moderate-paced, 48-mile group ride led by the Hollander Benelux Racing Team from the restaurant to Belgium, and a more leisurely, 16-mile ride to Grafton and back. The public is welcome to join the rides and can meet at Café Hollander in Mequon at 9 a.m. Riders should park at the Logemann Community Center.

The café is open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for brunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner. The featured charity is the Ozaukee Interurban Trail.

Sunday, May 22 – Café is open 10 a.m. - 2 p.m. for brunch and 5-10 p.m. for dinner. The featured charity is the Boys and Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.

Tuesday, May 24 – Grand opening. The café is open every day at 8 a.m.

Reservations are recommended due to limited seating during the opening weekend. Dining reservations can be made starting today here.