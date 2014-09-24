Café India Bar and Grill

A ribbon cutting ceremony will take place on Friday, Sept. 26 for Cafe India Bar and Grill. Alderman Tony Zielinski will take part in the ceremony at the restaurant's new full service location in Bay View at 2201 S. Kinnickinnic Ave. The ceremony will start at noon.

Cafe India operates a counter service location in Walker's Point that is popular for lunch. The new location is much larger with seating for up to 90, plus a full bar with a focus on Indian beer and wine. The space has been remodeled, including a new kitchen, casual dining space, and an outdoor patio with space for hookah and dining.