Calling all Wiener Dogs

Calling all Foxy Doxies!My name’s Frankie, winner of last year’s Wiener Dog Races at German Fest.Here’s a topic near and dear to my heart.Registration is now open for the 2nd annual Wiener Dog Races on Saturday, July 26.We need 50 racers and 50 Doxies in dra…uh, costumes.The picture you see, that’s Skip, winner of last year’s costume contest.He’s a real hot dog.If you want to sign up, go to www.germanfest.com and download the entry form.Ten bucks says you can’t beat me.Actually, $10 is for registration and part of the money raised goes to Midwest Dachshund Rescue, defender of all my short-legged friends.So come on.Sign up.I double dog dare ya.