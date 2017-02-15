You Can Take Advantage of Some Rare February Golf this Weekend

× Expand The course won't look quite like this, but you get the point.

Temperatures are expected to reach the mid-fifties this weekend in and around Milwaukee. Because of this, the Milwaukee County Parks Department has decided give us a chance to break out the clubs a little early this year and open up two golf courses on Friday, Feb, 17 at 9 a.m.

Grant Park Golf Course (100 E. Hawthorne Ave., South Milwaukee) and Lincoln Park Golf Course (1000 W. Hampton Ave, Glendale) will each remain open as long as weather permits.

To book a tee time at Grant Park, call 414-762-4646. To book at Lincoln, call 414-962-2400. As other golf courses open, information and conditions will be posted at www.milwaukeecountygolfcourses.com.