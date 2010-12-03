Candy Cane Lane in West Allis is celebrating their 25th anniversary this season! The West Allis neighborhood bounded by Oklahoma and Montana Avenues and 92nd to 96th Street is transformed into a winter wonderland in December to benefit the MACC Fund (Midwest Athletes Against Childhood Cancer, Inc.) and kids with cancer and related blood disorders.

Visitors can view the holiday lights from Nov. 26 - Dec. 27, 6-9 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 5-10 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. People come from all over the Midwest to drive or stroll through this uniquely decorated neighborhood. The event is free, but visitors may leave a donation if they wish. These donations translate into a perpetual gift of hope and life for children with cancer.

The MACC Fund is leading the fight against childhood cancer and related blood disorders. The primary beneficiary of MACC Fund support the Midwest Children's Cancer Center, located at the Medical College of Wisconsin. Research is also conducted at the Paul C. Carbone Comprehensive Cancer Center at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. For more information, please visit their website at www.maccfund.org