Join the Horny Goat for a three day Halloween celebration. Best costume each night wins a free trip to Vegas. Must have a costume after 9pm to enter, no cover. Carnevil will feature the side show act Dead Man's Carnival. Plus magic, music, fire eating, fire dancing, bed of nails, human pin-cushion and more!

Bring the kids during the day to the Haunted Hideaway from noon to 7pm Saturday and Sunday.