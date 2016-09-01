Cedarburg Art Museum to Host Gebhardt & Macejkovic Opening Reception

Cedarburg Art Museum will celebrate the opening of two new exhibitions on Friday, Sept. 9. The featured artists, Art Gebhardt and Gail Macejkovic, will be present at the party from 6–8 p.m.

“In the Mind’s Eye” explores the thought-provoking painting of Milwaukee native Art Gebhardt. A variety of historical sources spur Gebhardt with eclectic painting styles to employ his imagination in figurative scenes of family life and the circus. Still life, interior scenes and abstract paintings are also in his repertoire. Often a psychological element in Gebhardt’s subjects requires a unique interpretation by each viewer.

“Breathless: Paintings by Gail Macejkovic” explores the beauty and bounty of Wisconsin landscapes. Macejkovic garnered the Best of Show award at the 2008 Cedarburg Plein Air Event. She often finds and portrays scenes in nature that draw viewers in to the painting to experience the same sense of awe and wonder that she experiences in the outdoor scenes of Wisconsin.

The painting shows of Art Gebhardt and Gail Macejkovic opened today and will be on display through Nov. 6.

Learn more at www.cedarburgartmuseum.org.