Cedarburg Wine and Harvest Festival

The Cedarburg Cultural Center will be showing the Packers game on Sept. 21 during their annual Wine and Harvest Festival. A full bar with bloody mary and mimosa specials will be available, as well as complimentary Jell-o shots for Packers touchdowns.

The Wine and Harvest Festival of Fine Arts and Crafts will be open 10 a.m. until 5 p.m.. It will feature local artists and craftspeople selling their own works in mediums such as painting, photography, jewelry, ceramics and sculpture. The Cultural Center is located at W62 N546 Washington Ave in Cedarburg.

