Celebrate the Best of Milwaukee Tuesday

For 20 years, the Shepherd Express has had Milwaukeeans weigh in on the city’s best food, shopping, arts, nightlife, politicians and personalities for the annual Best of Milwaukee awards, the city’s longest-running readers’ choice poll. The results of this year’s vote will run in the upcoming issue of the Shepherd, but they’ll be announced first at a Tuesday night award ceremony and party that, as always, is open to the public.

This year the Best of Milwaukee awards party returns to the Turner Hall Ballroom and features drink specials, giveaways and complimentary food and desert samples from nearly 20 area restaurants, including: Alem Ethiopian Village, Alterra, Centercourt Pub & Grille, Chili Lili’s, The Eatery on Farwell, Las Palmas, Maxie’s Southern Comfort, Sake Tumi, Sphinx Coffee, Heidi’s House of Sweets, Burke Candy, Simma’s Bakery, Kiku Japanese Cuisine, Get Them While They're Hot Tamales, Casablanca, Zaffiro’s Pizza, McBob’s Pub & Grill, Hue Vietnamese Cuisine and SPiN Milwaukee. The Tool Shed, Central Bark Doggy Day Care, Third Ward Chiropractic and Planned Parenthood of Wisconsin will also have booths.

The Shepherd Express invites you to come out Tuesday night to socialize with the award nominees, debate which categories that readers got right (or wrong) and maybe buy Art Kumbalek a drink or two. Doors open at 6 p.m.; award announcements begin at 7 p.m., and admission is just $7. Best of all, it’s for a good cause. Proceeds go to Repairs of the Breach, a daytime shelter and resource center for Milwaukee’s homeless.