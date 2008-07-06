Celebrate Your Independents July 7-13

For every dollar you spend at a locally owned business, more than 68 cents stays in Milwaukee. That means more of your money is used to buy from other local businesses, service providers and farms, further strengthening the local economy and creating more jobs.

Supporting local businesses helps create a “living economy,” according to Our Milwaukee, an alliance of 50 local businesses that is raising business awareness the week of July 7-13 with a film, prize drawings and special retail offerings.

According to the Business Alliance for Local Living Economies, living economy public policies support “decentralized ownership of businesses and farms, fair wages, taxes and budget allocations, trade policies benefiting local economies and stewardship of the natural environment.”

For more information about Celebrate Your Independents, click on OurMilwaukee.net.