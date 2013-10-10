Celebrity Chef Rich Tramonto Headlines November's Lombardi Food & Wine Experience Cancer Fundraising Events

Celebrity chef Rich Tramonto, a James Beard Award winner who has been featured on TV programs including Brago's "Top Chef" and the Food Network's "Iron Chef," will prepare a multi-course meal as part of the 10th annual Lombardi Food & Wine Experience, a fundraiser for cancer research and care.

The former head chef of Chicago's renowned Tru restaurant, Tramonto will prepare the meal as part of the fundraiser's signature event, the Celebrity Chef & Wine Dinner on Saturday, Nov. 9. Chamisal Vineyards winemaker Fintan du Fresne will present wines to accompany the meal.

The meal is part of three days of events the Lombardi Food & Wine Experience has planned for November. There will also be a Food & Wine Tasting Gala Friday, Nov. 8, at 6:30 p.m. at the Pfister Hotel, which will feature fine cuisine from 25 regional restaurants paired with more than 100 wines from wineries in Italy, Napa Valley and Sonoma Valley.

Billed as "a luxurious event for wine enthusiasts," The Connoisseur Room will be held Saturday, Nov. 22, at the InterContinental Milwaukee. The event features tastings from vintners and private collections paired with food from the Kil@Wat restaurant.

Tickets for the Food & Wine Tasting Gala are $95 ($110 after Oct. 25). Tickets for the Celebrity Chef and Wine Dinner are $250. Tickets for the Connoisseur Room are $100 before Nov. 15 and $125 beginning Nov. 15.

All proceeds from the 2013 Lombardi Food & Wine Experience will benefit the Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation, Inc. For more information or to register for any of the events visit lombardifoundation.org.