the cheel Celebrates Anniversary by Raising Funds for Nepal Earthquake Victims

Instead of hosting a traditional anniversary party to celebrate three years in business, Thiensville restaurant the cheel will raise funds for victims of the 2015 earthquakes in Nepal on Saturday, July 29 at their first “cheel-abration."

The day’s festivities include spirit tastings, a water balloon fight, photo booth, face painting, Mehndi art and an outdoor craft cocktail bar. There will also be performances from Derek Sallmann, Sweet Sheiks, Leroy Airmaster with Little Maddie & Stokes, and The Blues Disciples with Miss Erica Johnson.

Food tasting will include fing salad, chicken bhutuwa, grilled veggies, pit roast, brats, hot dogs, chips, cachars and Cedar Crest ice cream.

Wrist bands will be sold for $10 for kids and $20 for adults, and will give the attendees’ access to all the tastings, the water balloon fight, photo booth and Mehndi Art. 20% of the funds raised from the tickets will go towards the victims of Nepal Earthquake.

