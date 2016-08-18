The Cheel to Host Craft Cocktail Takeover

Indianapolis’ Libertine Liquor Bar staff will get behind the bar at Thiensville restaurant and bar the cheel for their first Craft Cocktail Takeover on Sunday, Aug. 21. 

A press release said the event aims, “to further promote craft cocktails and continue to provide customers with fresh and entertaining experiences.”

Starting at 7 p.m., Libertine’s bartenders will be mixing craft cocktails from a one night only menu. Cocktails will feature spirits from Twisted Path Distillery and Gamle Ode, and bitters from Bittercube.