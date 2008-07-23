Child's Play at German Fest

    The best thing to pair with a little dog such as myself is a little kid.  They love to play, get messy, and eat foods that stick to their face, and so do I.  That’s why I’m excited that German Fest is featuring a lineup of kid-friendly attractions and activities for the 2008 Fest.  Here’s a run-down of the kiddie-fun that has my tail wagging:

    All Weekend Long: German Fest’s Cultural Village is hosting the “Children’s Passport Activity”.  It’s a really cheap ticket to international fun, free in fact, that will entertain the kids while they learn something.   To participate, kids can pick up a free “passport” at any of the information booths in the Cultural Village.  From there, they can roam to different displays about German Americans, learn a new fact, and receive a unique stamp for each display they visit.  Kids who fill their entire passport will receive a prize. 

The hours for the passport program are:

Thursday, July 24 from 5 to 8 p.m.

Friday, July 25 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Saturday, July 26 from 3 to 7 p.m.

Sunday, July 27 from 1 to 7 p.m. 

    Thursday, July 24:  Kids can explore the German Fest grounds to paint their own souvenir t-shirts, create crafts in Pretzel park, or ride the sky glider.  Also, both a yodeling contest and an alphorn contest will showcase kids’ talent.  Talk about live entertainment….”Yodelehee-hoo!”

    Saturday, July 26:  The kids can come watch me race!  It will be an exciting afternoon beginning with the Doxie costume contest at 1 p.m. and the Wiener Dog Races at 3 p.m.  I’d love to see a crowd there, and kids are so cute, so bring them on over.

    Sunday, July 27: Kids can take part in a special parade in Pretzel Park at 3 p.m.