China Lights Offers Preview of Botanical Gardens Exhibition

Chinese Lantern Festival, China Lights, will offer an exclusive preview presentation of October’s exhibition, which includes 40 sculptural lantern displays, at Boerner Botanical Gardens On Thursday, September 29.

Attendees will have the opportunity to meet the exhibit’s creators, and get an in-depth explanation of the process of creating the pieces from some of the artisans themselves.

Guests will also be invited to participate in the rehearsal of the nightly illumination walk at the center court area. Asian themed food and beverages will be supplied.

The event will runs from 6-9 p.m. VIP parking is included and attire is casual.

Tickets are $100 per person and are available at the Marcus Center Box Office, by phone at 414-273-7206 or online at www.marcuscenter.org.