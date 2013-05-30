Chris Abele Announces Sue Black's Replacement, John Dargle

×
Nearly a year after Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's controversial firing of the county's high profile Parks Director Sue Black, Abele has announced a replacement: John Dargle, the former head of the Fairfax County Park Authority. Abele announced the hiring on Facebook; his complete post is below.
I happy to announce that we have hired a new Milwaukee County Parks Director.
John Dargle previously served as the head of the Fairfax County Park Authority, which is an accredited and nationally-respected park system that serves more than one million residents of Fairfax County, Virginia.
We conducted a national search for this position and received many top notch candidates. The interview panel chose John because of his record of excellence, his enthusiasm for the power of a parks system in an urban environment and his history of collaborative work with constituents, partners, stakeholders and government leaders.
John was a commissioned officer in the U.S. Army from 1988 to 1995. He served in the Persian Gulf War and was a helicopter pilot. He and his wife Maureen have three children and they are excited to be moving to Milwaukee County.