Chuck Shepherd's News of the Weird

Beauty contests for camels are very big business in Saudi Arabia, as News of the Weird reported in 2007. The first such competition in Turkey was held in Selcuk in January, albeit without the huge prize money (a Saudi camel once won $10 million in a single show). Judges supposedly look for muscle tone, elegance of tail wag and tooth quality, according to a January dispatch in The Wall Street Journal. Charisma is also important, according to one judge. "Camels are very sophisticated and realize people are watching them, so they are trying to pose," the judge said. "Some will stop, open their back legs and wave their tail, or (throw) their head back and moan—this is the kind of posing we are looking for."



