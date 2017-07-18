Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear to Honor Fifth Anniversary with ‘Founder’s Day’

× Expand Last yearâ€™s Founder's Day event

On Sunday, July 23, the Chudnow Museum of Yesteryear will celebrate its fifth anniversary with its annual Founder’s Day event. The celebration has grown into a mini-festival, with an afternoon’s worth of entertainment scheduled and a variety of food and drinks for sale. This is the Chudnow’s major public sponsorship event for of the year and will help to fund the museum, located at 839 North 11th Street, and the preservation of its 300,000 artifact collection.

The Chudnow’s Founder’s Day is meant to honor Avrum Chudnow, whose devotion to Milwaukee and penchant for collecting everyday items made the museum possible. The home that houses the museum, as well as its collections, were all part of the late Chudnow’s holdings. The event is timed to Chudnow’s birthday (July 17). The first Founder’s Day was held at the museum in 2012 as a preview of the space before its public opening. Since then, the day has grown into a public fundraising event.

In addition to the museum itself, which uses its collections to offer a Streets of Old Milwaukee-esque tour of the city from the 1930s and 40s, Founder’s Day attendees can check out a vintage car display and an hour-long ComedySportz performance, held in the museum’s upstairs movie theater. An outdoor stage will feature local classic rock band LJ and Bill, the blues duo Steve Cohen and Peter Roller and the jazz band The Kreu with Charles Love. Usinger brats and hot dogs, as well as vegetarian and kosher offerings, will be available, along with soft drinks and beer.

The celebration kicks off at noon and runs until 5 p.m. Admission is $6 for adults and $5 for seniors and students. All proceeds go to fund the operation of the museum. For more information, see the Chudnow’s events page.