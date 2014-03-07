The Cinderella Project Finds Prom Dresses for Young Women in Milwaukee

High school prom is an important event for many teenagers, but it can also be an expensive one. Created by the Gadzuric Foundation, the Cinderella Project MKE is doing its part to help offset that cost for some teens by helping young women in need of prom dresses.

Teaming up with WGIRLS Milwaukee, the Cinderella Project MKE will collect and distribute donated prom dresses to young women in need around the Milwaukee area.

The Cinderella Project MKE allows young women to receive a free prom dress by completing an application along with a letter of recommendation. Applicants are also required to attend a prom workshop that helps foster self-esteem.

The collection of dresses will take place at Luci Boutique through April 12. Dresses are to be new and gently used, clean and currently in trend. Donations can be dropped off to receive a discount on a dress or the store can be contacted to arrange a pick-up.

Luci Boutique is located at 532 N. Water St.