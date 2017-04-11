City Guide

A reflection upon the Shepherd Express’ 35-year history of continuous publication in the city of Milwaukee, by David Luhrssen, editor of the annual City Guide. more

Apr 11, 2017 11:12 AM City Guide 2 Comments

Milwaukee’s historic Concordia Neighborhood is now known as the city’s “Bed and Breakfast District," but like any Milwaukee neighborhood, it’s more than just buildings and businesses that make it a true community. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:06 AM City Guide 1 Comments

It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide

Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more

Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM City Guide

Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more

Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide

