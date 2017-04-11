City Guide
Features
City Guide 2017: 35 Years of Serving Milwaukee
A reflection upon the Shepherd Express’ 35-year history of continuous publication in the city of Milwaukee, by David Luhrssen, editor of the annual City Guide. more
Apr 11, 2017 11:12 AM City Guide 2 Comments
City Guide 2017: Concordia Neighborhood
Milwaukee’s historic Concordia Neighborhood is now known as the city’s “Bed and Breakfast District," but like any Milwaukee neighborhood, it’s more than just buildings and businesses that make it a true community. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:06 AM City Guide 1 Comments
Milwaukee: The City of Parks
It’s not often you can tell the story of a city through the history of its parks, but Milwaukee’s story is woven firmly into its communal green spaces, and though a so-called “green ring" of parkland was never fully realized, Milwaukee s... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:05 AM City Guide
Don't Overlook Milwaukee's 'Little' Museums
Milwaukee has many great and well-known museums, but the city holds other venues dedicated to preserving aspects of our past, too. Here are a few of the lesser-known ones, including a pair of digital museums that dream of becoming brick and... more
Apr 11, 2017 12:04 AM City Guide
Milwaukee's Jazz Culture
Jazz music, which originated a century ago, boasts a remarkable diversity of styles; this is reflected by Milwaukee’s own jazz culture. more
Apr 11, 2017 12:03 AM City Guide