City Guide 2016: The New

Amilinda

315 E. Wisconsin Ave.

414-369-3683

amilinda.com

Amilinda’s Spanish-Portuguese-inspired menu is drawn from tradition and the travels of chef/co-owner Greg León. Everything from tiles to the exposed Cream City brick walls and the fabulous, brightly colored rooster on the chef’s counter has a story that the owners are willing to share. The story doesn’t end with the décor, but carries over to a creative and thoughtful menu. Bravo to Chef León for doing fewer menu items, doing them well and changing them often. He works with local farmers, taking what is in season and creating an abbreviated menu. Almost everything is made in house (the bread comes from Rocket Baby, another plus in my book). (Alisa Malavenda)

Baba Ghanouj

1888 N. Humboldt Ave.

414-273-1888

babaghanoujmilwaukee.com

The East Side corner spot that once housed Greek Village Gyros has become Baba Ghanouj. Much has remained, including gyros, Greek salads and fries, a bright airy ambience and friendly service. Of course, the cuisines of the eastern Mediterranean draw from common roots. Baba G’s menu includes such tasty favorites as chicken and beef shish kabob, tabbouleh and hummus. A vegetarian’s delight, Baba G serves spinach pie, falafel, a veggie platter and unusual specialties such as Egyptian koshari made with rice, noodles, lentils and chickpeas. Popular for takeouts, Baba G has tables for dining in. (David Luhrssen)

Beerline Café

2076 N. Commerce St.

414-265-5644

beerlinecafe.com

What’s new, or certainly forward looking, is this restaurant’s award-winning devotion to sustainability in construction, operation and menu. In addition, the all-vegetarian dishes are creative, delicious and affordable. Specialties are sweet and savory crepes and signature cromelettes: omelets baked in the crepe maker, eggs beautifully wrapping delicious fillings, such as the Caprese Cromelette’s fresh spinach and tomato, pesto and mozzarella, splashed with olive oil. Most items are available in vegan or gluten-free versions. Coffee drinks, teas, smoothies, wines, craft beers, soups, salads and sandwiches are served. The airy glass-walled café has a spacious outdoor patio, perfect alone or with friends. (John Schneider)

The Brass Tap

8073 S. River Lane, Greenfield

414-301-4054

brasstapbeerbar.com/greenfield

Featuring 80 taps and more than 200 craft beers from around the globe, the aptly named Brass Tap offers a friendly neighborhood atmosphere, with daily specials, live music on Friday and Saturday, and unique events every week. It’s hard to imagine finding a wider selection of draft craft beer. The Brass Tap doubles as a sports bar with 14 HDTVs. Come summer, the spacious patio becomes a nice place for a beer. Hungry? From salty to tangy to sweet, the Tap boasts a menu with flavors to complement your beer and appease your appetite. (Morton Shlabotnik)

Company Brewing

735 E. Center St.

414-930-0909

companybrewing.com

The new kid in Riverwest, Company Brewing, has come out of the gate swinging, featuring excellent food and a wide variety of beer, wine and tap cocktails. For main courses, Company offers around 15 dishes, split into vegetable, meat, fish and sandwich categories. The Company Burger, topped with Le Cabrie cheese and caramelized onions and served on an English muffin, is an interesting and fun take on a bar classic; the mild and creamy cheese fuses alongside the sweet onions to enhance the burger’s full flavor. Their best beer, Riverwest Backyard Hops Pale Ale, is brewed exclusively with hops grown in the backyards of Riverwest. It boasts a lovely, vibrant fresh hop character alongside a solid malt backbone. Look for its return in summer 2016. Company also offers five rotating cocktails on tap. (Franklin R. Cline)

Draft & Vessel

4417 N. Oakland Ave.

414-533-5599

draftandvessel.com

Draft & Vessel fills a welcome void in Shorewood: a bar with an immaculately curated selection of draft beers, ranging from Wisconsin breweries to Belgian rarities (blink-and-you’ll-miss eye-popping selections like the Prearis Jack Daniels barrel-aged Quad). D&V offers growler pours in addition to traditional bar offerings, which is welcome—their physical space is tight, but worth visiting, and if you can’t find a seat, you can grab a growler of beer to go. In warmer months, they double their seating capacity with outside chairs and tables. (Franklin R. Cline)

High Dive

701 E. Center St.

414-763-0729

highdivemke.com

Opened in August 2015, High Dive commands a prime Riverwest location that formerly housed Impala Lounge and River Horse. Owner Jason McBrady, who previously bartended at Bremen Café, says that the most rewarding aspect of running the bar is “the ability to have a positive impact on the neighborhood. The corner is a little bit safer, some really good people have jobs, etc.” Cozy, welcoming and unpretentious, High Dive features nightly drink specials and a 4-9 p.m. happy hour. McBrady has worked as a union organizer and stays active in social justice by offering his venue for meetings and fundraisers by organizations including Planned Parenthood, Step By Step Collective and Riverwest FemFest. Music is likewise key at High Dive, where offerings trend local and run the gamut from hip-hop Monday to bluegrass Wednesday with plenty of punk and pop-punk sprinkled in. (Selena Milewski)

Irie Zulu

7237 W. North Ave.

414-509-6014

iriezulu.com

As indicated by a name incorporating island slang and the name of a warrior nation, family owned Irie Zulu serves Jamaican and African dishes. A casually elegant atmosphere with blonde wood chairs, unflaggingly friendly servers and ample portions complement a menu stressing local ingredients and fair trade imports. If there may be a bit of frustration in only one region’s fare being featured on most days (Irie Zulu rotates between Jamaican and African), the emphasis on freshness and a wide palette of flavors within each day’s lunch and dinner offerings more than makes up for that possible inconvenience. Though Milwaukee has at least three solely Jamaican eateries, Irie Zulu may offer the area’s only vegan entrée. Adventurous eaters can arrive and be surprised by the changing weekly menu. Otherwise, a call or look at Irie Zulu’s website will prepare one for an exemplary dining experience. (Jamie Lee Rake)

Jack Rabbit Slims

8028 W. National Ave.

414-988-9649

jackrabbitslimsmke.com

Despite it’s unassuming exterior, this new contender for the Best Milwaukee barbecue crown is no joke. As with any barbecue spot worth its salt, everything is great, but for the indecisive: Get the brisket sandwich ($10.50); it comes on a fantastic bun with a side (the mashed potatoes and bourbon gravy are recommended) and two house-made sauces. The four-pepper Kansas City Sauce is the closest thing this KC native has found to home; otherwise, the welcomingly thick Carolina Mustard is great for those with low heat tolerances. Spice fiends are encouraged to take on the aptly named Sinister Sauce. (Franklin R. Cline)

Kettle Range Meat Co.

5501 W. State St.

kettlerangemeats.com

Set to open this spring in the former Saz’s Catering building, Kettle Range Meat Co. aspires to be Milwaukee’s go-to butcher shop. Already offering grass-fed and traditionally raised beef and pork online, this new retail space will allow local customers to directly pick up sausages, entrées, specialty items and other fine meats. As a whole-animal butcher shop, Kettle Range will also offer unique and quality cuts for foodies or the adventurous meat connoisseur wanting to try something new. Additionally, the shop will have a viewing window to the dry-aging cooler, giving customers a glimpse at the delicacies as they are being prepared. (Jake Culhane)

La Masa Empanada Bar

1300 E. Brady St.

414-885-1866

lamasaempanadas.com

What’s new is the notion of a meal of empanadas, those fresh-baked dough pillows with flavorful fillings, some with meat, some vegetarian, some just for dessert. La Masa has a beautiful variety and new ones keep arriving. Three gets you a side of jicama slaw, crunchy with Quicos (Spanish corn nuts). New for me is my commitment to scratch dulce de leche ice cream and banana Nutella empanadas. The international beer list is new each month. I recommend the Schneider Weiss. La Masa stands at the heart of Brady Street, always new. The street-side walls are made of glass. Gaze and wonder. (John Schneider)

Lazy Susan

2378 S. Howell Ave.

414-988-7086

lazysusanmke.com

Lazy susans evoke a dining experience of community and abundance. Lazy Susan, the cozy restaurant in Bay View, is aptly named with its atmosphere of hospitality and shared family meals. Yes, lazy susans are present on tables of four or more, but even without them this feels like a neighborhood spot that facilitates all kinds of gatherings. The menu changes constantly, sometimes on a daily basis depending on what’s available and fresh. It’s divided into sections of starters, “middle ground”—which are heavier apps or light meals—and entrées. All dishes are meant for sharing and are delivered when they’re ready, as stated at the top of the menu. This allows for diners to create their own experience and encourages using those lazy susans to full advantage. Check the restaurant’s Facebook page for menu updates and changes if you’re someone who likes to know what’s for dinner before sitting down. With numerous types of cuisine and flavors represented each night, everyone should be able to find something that makes them happy. (Lacey Muszynski)

Merriment Social

240 E. Pittsburgh Ave.

414-645-0240

merrimentsocial.com

Walking into Merriment Social’s expansive space, you have the feeling of walking into a hosted party were you are the guest of honor. The bright lights and artwork on the wall all add to the soft industrial feel. The level of the music was not so loud that you can’t enjoy conversation, but enough to give off a party vibe. The craft cocktails are creative libations that are a generous pour and have fun signature names. The vibe spills over into Chef Andrew Miller’s menu, starting with the Americanized dim sum cart for appetizers and continuing through playful vegan, vegetarian and seafood entrées. The Merriment burger is served on a homemade bun. Desserts provide a sweet ending to the evening. (Alisa Malavenda)

Mr. Dye’s Pies

5513 W. North Ave.

414-759-4992

mrdyespies.com

If you’re in the mood for pie, this is the place to try. Mr. Dye’s Pies in Washington Heights offers “the best sweet potato pie on earth,” according to owner Johnathan Dye, who learned the art of baking from his grandma. His argument is a strong one. In addition to the classic sweet potato pie, the establishment offers a Pecan Delight, a combination of pecan and sweet potato; Key Lime; N’awlins’ Pecan, which is filled with pecans throughout; and the “Purple Monster,” a designer pie made from the Okinawan purple yam that comes with or without pecans. Additional options include sugar-free classic sweet potato. Whole pies range from $18-$26, or customers can grab a slice for $4 or two for $7. Samples are readily available, but know that one taste will have you hooked! Mr. Dye’s also carries some unique and local products, such as canned smoked rattlesnake, jerky, J-W Caramels and pickled products from Wienke’s Market. (Amanda Sullivan)

Plum Lounge

780 N. Jefferson St.

414-210-3236

As the new kid on the block, Plum Lounge is heating things up for the longstanding Cathedral Square destination. From the outdoor winter-withstandable fire bar, hookahs and VIP bottle service topped off with fireworks to imported live percussionists with DJ notables, owners Mazen Muna and Andre Lewis are bringing a full-blown sensory experience to fruition. Yet it’s the “healthy, brother-like sparring” between front-of-house JC Cunningham and back-of-house Chef Adam Pawlak that provokes guests into becoming regulars. Pawlak’s culinary philosophy comes down to “Keep it simple with refined small plates. Classic techniques with a twist.” The decibels are ambient enough for conscious conversation on plush cushioned chairs while indulging in some bacon popcorn. (Lora Nigro)

Red White & Blue

1044 N. Old World Third St.

414-226-6044

mke.redwhitebluebar.com

When Buckhead Saloon closed in September 2015, the question was who would fill the newly vacated space. That question was quickly answered when Buckhead’s owners announced their intentions of rebranding the bar as Red White & Blue, an establishment focusing heavily on live country music. The renovated space is slightly smaller than before, but now includes a mezzanine that will allow for an unobstructed view of the many Nashville-inspired shows that will be held there. (Rob Hullum)

Rice n Roll Bistro

1952 N. Farwell Ave.

414-220-9944

ricenrollbistro.com

Rice n Roll Bistro, the newest in the row of ethnic restaurants on Farwell Avenue, is a great addition to the East Side. The minimalist modern décor and small sushi counter may not be fancy, but when the food is that good it doesn’t matter that you are sitting on a wood bench. The Asian fusion of sushi and Thai is a great combination with many choices. Rice n Roll offers lunch specials of both sushi and Thai and a sushi happy hour. Rice n Roll serves 15 different sakes including a dry house sake available chilled or hot. They have everything from local beer to Sapporo and a decent wine list. (Alisa Malavenda)

Supper

1962 N. Prospect Ave.

414-509-6074

supper.restaurant

Gina Gruenewald’s new restaurant, Supper, embraces and reworks anachronism. This is the best place in town to get beef tartare ($12); they also make a great classic Manhattan ($10), which I’ve found pairs beautifully with their seasonal fritto misto appetizer ($9). Supper is the right kind of snooty: It’s tricky to create a perfect pairing of food to drink, and their servers are willing to accommodate all kinds of palates while having fun with it. The pork chop ($31) is a must; vegetarians have a great option in the roasted portabella mushroom ($28). (Franklin R. Cline)

Tu Casa

3710 W. Lincoln Ave.

414-383-4666

casanoble.com

Tu Casa (formerly Casa Noble) stands out among the South Side’s many Mexican restaurants with a strikingly austere atmosphere and a menu featuring items rarely offered. Most Mexican restaurants proffer enchiladas, but potato ones? They make for an altogether different kind of deliciousness. The diced tomato and Chihuahua cheese topping and side of avocado slices makes for a delectable variety of textures, temperatures and tastes, exquisitely displayed on plain white plates. Also unique in Milwaukee is the machaca norteña, a dark hash of roast beef, scrambled eggs and veggies, served with rice and refried bean garnished with cheese. Tu Casa also lists a few seafood options, standbys such as burritos, fajitas and flautas, as well as Mexican hamburger with jalepeño slices among its condiments. (Jamie Lee Rake)

The Winchester

2321 N. Murray Ave.

414-800-5865

After Two Bucks’ closure (involving alleged racist remarks from the franchisee), The Winchester took over the East Side space. Winchester aims to be a reminder of the small-town roots of so many UW-Milwaukee students coming to Milwaukee for the first time from surrounding areas. While they hope to rekindle the memories of students’ small-town pasts, they also want to make sure that Milwaukee natives will become captivated by their small-town charm. (Rob Hullum)