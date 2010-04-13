Dance Clubs

Decibel

1905 E. North Ave.

(414) 272-3337

www.decibelmke.com

A high-end cocktail lounge and dance club of the sort typically associated with Downtown and the Fifth Ward, Decibel stands out on North Avenue, where it offers a substantially more upscale alternative to the casual college bars that neighbor it. This chic space is outfitted with three bars, two DJ booths, billiard tables, plasma televisions and a fireplace, and touts celebrity DJs and V.I.P. bottle service on the weekends, as well as one of the city’s most prominent service industry nights on Tuesdays. (Evan Rytlewski)

Jackalope Lounj

343 N. Broadway

(414) 223-0345

www.thewickedhop.com

Housed in the Third Ward’s popular Wicked Hop restaurant, the Jackalope Lounj makes a bold first impression with its juxtaposition of modernist metal art against the natural wood of its loft space. The atmosphere is more inclusive than many of the city’s other dance venues, too. With a come-as-you-are mentality fitting of a bar that serves nachos and other pub food, the Jackalope Lounj hosts live music and DJs several nights a week, including regular gigs by hip-hop DJs E. Rich and Kid Cut Up. (E.R.)

Mad Planet

533 E. Center St.

(414) 263-4555

www.mad-planet.net

Bust out the old dancing shoes: It’s party time at Mad Planet. This unique Riverwest spot is not your typical dance club. With a variety of featured bands and DJs and psychedelic artwork hanging everywhere, the setting is prime for a funky evening. The dance floor is large enough to get down even with a crowd. Don’t feel like dancing? Take a look around and you’ll find lounge-like spots by the bar and in the back. (Emilee Weier)

Victor’s

1230 N. Van Buren St.

(414) 272-2522

www.victors-nightclub.com

Whether you prefer to shake your booty, shake that thang, shake yo’ moneymaker or simply shake what your mama gave you, there’s no place quite like Victor’s to shake up your normal routine and strut your stuff out on the dance floor. This long-running nightclub offers drink specials every night of the week, along with “Ladies Night” Wednesdays, karaoke Sundays and Victor’s “Saturday Night Dance Party.” No matter if your style is a demure, leave-them-wanting-more shimmy or an all-evening, all-out sweat session, Victor’s provides a comfortable atmosphere and hit music from the ’60s to today. (Robbie Hartman)

Wherehouse

818 S. Water St.

(414) 383-7593

www.hotwatermilwaukee.com

Amid the warehouse district of the Fifth Ward is Wherehouse, a dance club with variety. Forget the ordinary deep bass thumping that permeates most such places. Along with a unique setting, it also offers a wide range in music. Anything from salsa to swing to the Miltown Beatdown hip-hop battles can be heard. Wherehouse even offers free salsa lessons on Saturday nights. (E.W.)

Photo: Decibel | by Will Lincoln