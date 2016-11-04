City of Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes Complete Installation of 10 New Stations

The City of Milwaukee and Bublr Bikes recently completed 10 new stations, bringing the total number of stations in the Bublr Bikes system to 57.

The new stations continue to expand from the initial downtown locations, and are located at:

• S. 5th Street & W. National Avenue

• N. Astor St. & E. Juneau Ave.

• Bradford Beach

• Burns Commons (N. Prospect Ave. at E. Ogden Ave.)

• W. North Ave. at Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Dr.

• E. North Ave. & N. Lake Dr.

• Riverside Park

• N. Oakland Ave. & E. Bradford

• N. Oakland Ave. & E. Kenwood Blvd.

• W. Pleasant St. & N. Commerce

“People tell me they are seeing Bublr Bikes everywhere,” said James Davies, Bublr Bikes acting executive director in a press release. “These 10 new stations will help meet the growing demand and connect even more neighborhoods.”

Nine of the new stations were funded through a federal grant awarded to the City of Milwaukee in 2013. The tenth station, located at the southeast corner of South 5th Street and West National Avenue is funded through a new Tax Incremental Financing District (TID 85), created by the Milwaukee Common Council in September 2015.