Co-Op Fest 2016 Coming to Riverwest

The Riverwest Co-operative Alliance recently announced Co-op Fest 2016, themed “Our Cooperative Communities,” would be held Saturday, Oct 8.

The Riverwest-based festival will feature workshops, panels and discussions on all aspects of the cooperative movement, as well as food and music.

This year’s festival will celebrate the five and 15-year anniversaries of the Riverwest Public House and Riverwest Food Co-op & Cafe, respectively—and acknowledge the continued challenges the local cooperative movement faces as it works for racial, economic and environmental justice.

The day’s workshops and panels will be loosely organized into Co-op Basics, Centering Justice and Co-op Economics, with Ann Reynolds of the UW Center for Cooperatives will be giving a lunch keynote, among other presentations throughout the day.

Individual attendance is $20 ($15 if pre-registering online). Volunteer opportunities are available for those unable to afford the cost.

Information on registration, tabling and sponsorship can be found here.