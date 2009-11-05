You’ve Come a Long Way Lady

×

One year since the2008 presidential election, I’m reflecting back on our First Lady’s fashionchoice for the night. Shown here, Michelle Obama is wearing the infamous redand black dress that boosted attention for designer Narciso Rodriquez, but notin a good way. From a distance, at least for me watching the election on TV, itlooked more like an ‘80s disaster. Itwasn’t until I researched the garment later that I discovered a pretty dressthat would have been better without the belt. Perhaps this was a mistake inguidance from the designer considering that Mrs. Obama would be photographedfrom several angles, many that were far away and details were lost. Even withthe belt mishap, the cardigan could have been eliminated.

I’m at odds withher choice to go with Thakoons vintage inspired black silk and fuchsia floralcoat. When wearing a boxy piece such as this, it would have been nice to showthe fuchsia dress that she wore underneath giving the look more lines andcontours.

Outsideof inauguration day, we have seen Michelle wearing ensembles that didn’t quitemake sense. Her trip to Londonlast spring, wearing a J. Crew cute argyle cardigan didn’t go with her dress.Yes, you can mix shades of the same color, but this contrast wasn’t good enoughto make a difference. The sweater alone with a chocolate bottom and simplewhite top and modest accessories would have pulled this look together.

Herinauguration day dress is one of my favorites. Not only is the pale chartreusecolor fabulous, but most photos show the coat open to reveal the dressdetails. The vintage inspired fabric andrhinestone neckline were contemporary, classy and elegant. I give kudos to IsabelToledo for designing this look as well as Mrs. Obama for selecting it on suchan important day in her life. Her choice of Jason Wu’s white, one-shoulderchiffon dress with appliqués and beads worn with long dangle earrings oninauguration night in my opinion was also a good one. Mrs. Obama lookedbeautiful, but unfortunately the dress’ train didn’t have a modest bustle tomake dancing easier. Either way, our president and first lady pulled it off bylooking charming and romantic, a lovely way to view our newly elected firstcouple rather than stiff and unapproachable. How could our president avoidrandom kisses on the dance floor with such beauty in his arms!

MichelleObama definitely has a unique sense of style. Her adornment of brooches on manyoutfits caused a huge trend making women all over the world want to add avintage brooch to their fashion flair.

Since then, fashionadvice must have come flowing in. Herlook has improved dramatically in the past year. Today, she is well puttogether but she added flash with class. Our first lady is wearing a lovelychoice of a cardigan (a favorite of hers) in animal print with a coordinatingtop and a soft pinstripe skirt. Patternson patterns done very well!

