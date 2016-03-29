Comedian Andy Kindler to Perform @ Club Garibaldi

On Monday, April 4, comedian and professional agitator Andy Kindler will be performing his stand-up show Andy Kindler: Live and Impersonal at Club Garibaldi. Kindler has been quietly ubiquitous on the national comedy scene for over two decades, including performing on "Late Night with David Letterman" over 40 times during that span. You may also be familiar with Kindler from his voice acting work on "Dr. Katz, Professional Therapist," "Home Movies" and "Bob's Burgers," or from his recurring roles on "Everybody Loves Raymond" and "Maron." Kindler jokingly reflects on his recent success below:

Comedian Jake Kornely will be the host for the evening. Milwaukee's own Tyler Menz will also be performing. Menz previously worked on the "He Said/She Said" podcast for the Shepherd, and is currently co-host of the terrific "A Visitors Guide to Springfield" Simpsons podcast.



Tickets for the show are available online for $12, or $15 at the door.










