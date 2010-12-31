A Comedy Sportz New Year's Eve

Made your plans for New Years yet? How about Comedy Sportz? See a long standing Milwaukee Tradition ring in it's 27th year! 2010 was a great year for Comedy Sportz, and they're hope you'll be a part of them welcoming this new, exciting year with two great shows!

At 8pm and 10:30pm, these shows will conclude with New Years Countdowns (a mock countdown at 9:45pm, and a REAL one at midnight!). There's no bar close that night, so they'll be hanging out as late as you want to hang out!

Tickets are $35, and with your admission price, enjoy free appetizers, soda, and all the Champagne you can drink! Order your reservations by calling 414-272-8888.