Community Shares Hosts Party at Anodyne Coffee

Tonight, Community Shares of Greater Milwaukee is kicking off its 2014 Fall Campaign with a party at Anodyne Coffee in Walkers Point. Since 1981, the nonprofit has raised more than $5 million to support more than 60 local nonprofits focused on social justice, animal welfare and the environment and is excited to announce its fall campaign fundraising goal.

While enjoying live music by Milwaukee-based Sara D’Ippolito, a classically trained guitarist and vocalist from Italy, learn about Community Shares’ 50 nonprofit member groups, network with workplace partners and support the organization's fundraising efforts.

The 2014 Campaign Kick Off Party is a free event open to the public and will be held this evening, Thursday, Sept. 18, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Anodyne Coffee’s Walkers Point location (224 W. Bruce St.). For additional information, contact Robyn Wohlfeil at 414-223-0106 or robynw@communitysharesmke.org.