Community Unity Day, Neighborhood House's Plan to Unite Near West Side

The Near West Side neighborhood will soon be filled with the laughter of children and teens gathering at the Neighborhood House of Milwaukee for its annual Community Unity Day. On Friday August 18, from 3-6 p.m., the family-oriented community center will host a party packed full of fun, meant to celebrate another year supporting local families. It is the occasion for the Neighborhood House to unify the Near West Side inhabitants, and inform them of the services available to them at the House.

The event, on the Neighborhood House grounds on West Richardson Place, will include “a performance by the Milwaukee Flyers, Farmer’s Market hosted by our teens, face painting, live DJ, Neighborhood House kids’ dance performances and more,” according to a public statement.

Along with a free community cookout, there will be student performances beginning at 4:30 p.m. and the Milwaukee Flyers Tumbling Group performing at 5:15 p.m.,” the Neighborhood House claims. Children and parents alike will also have the chance to take part in henna tattooing, a live animal demonstration by the Schlitz Audubon Center, art activities and tours of Neighborhood House. Near West Side families are more than welcome!