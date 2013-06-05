Here is The Complete List of 2013 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week Participating Restaurants

More than 40 Milwaukee restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus during the 8th annual Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week from June 6 to June 13. Priced at $10 for lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner, each meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert. New participating restaurants this year include Lucille’s Piano Bar, Karma and Kanpai. Reservations are strongly recommended, since many restaurants are packed to the brim during the promotion. The complete list of participating restaurants is below; for menus, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.

1. Benihana

2. Bistro 333*

3. Café at The Pfister

4. The Capital Grille*

5. Carnevor*

6. Catch 22

7. Club Charlies

8. Coquette Café

9. Distil

10. Hinterland*

11. Indulge Wine Room

12. Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub

13. John Hawks Pub

14. Kanpai*

15. Karl Ratzsch’s

16. Karma Bar & Grill

17. Kil@wat

18. The Knick

19. Louise’s

20. Lucille’s Piano Bar & Grill

21. Mader’s*

22. Mason Street Grill*

23. METRO*

24. Mi•key’s

25. Milwaukee ChopHouse*

26. Molly Cool’s Seafood Tavern*

27. Port of Call Bistro & Beer Garden*

28. Rock Bottom Brewery

29. The Rumpus Room

30. Ryan Braun’s Graffito

31. The Safe House

32. Sake Tumi

33. Smoke Shack

34. Swig

35. Trinity Three Irish Pubs

36. Tulip

37. Turner Hall Restaurant

38. Umami Moto

39. Upper 90 Sports Pub

40. Ward’s House of Prime*

41. Water Buffalo

42. Zarletti*

(*Denotes restaurants participating at the $30 dinner level)