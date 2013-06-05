Here is The Complete List of 2013 Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week Participating Restaurants

More than 40 Milwaukee restaurants will offer special prix fixe menus during the 8th annual Milwaukee Downtown Dining Week from June 6 to June 13. Priced at $10 for lunch, and $20 or $30 for dinner, each meal includes a starter, entrée and dessert. New participating restaurants this year include Lucille’s Piano Bar, Karma and Kanpai. Reservations are strongly recommended, since many restaurants are packed to the brim during the promotion. The complete list of participating restaurants is below; for menus, visit milwaukeedowntown.com.
1. Benihana
2. Bistro 333*
3. Café at The Pfister
4. The Capital Grille*
5. Carnevor*
6. Catch 22
7. Club Charlies
8. Coquette Café
9. Distil
10. Hinterland*
11. Indulge Wine Room
12. Jackson’s Blue Ribbon Pub
13. John Hawks Pub
14. Kanpai*
15. Karl Ratzsch’s
16. Karma Bar & Grill
17. Kil@wat
18. The Knick
19. Louise’s
20. Lucille’s Piano Bar & Grill
21. Mader’s*
22. Mason Street Grill*
23. METRO*
24. Mi•key’s
25. Milwaukee ChopHouse*
26. Molly Cool’s Seafood Tavern*
27. Port of Call Bistro & Beer Garden*
28. Rock Bottom Brewery
29. The Rumpus Room
30. Ryan Braun’s Graffito
31. The Safe House
32. Sake Tumi
33. Smoke Shack
34. Swig
35. Trinity Three Irish Pubs
36. Tulip
37. Turner Hall Restaurant
38. Umami Moto
39. Upper 90 Sports Pub
40. Ward’s House of Prime*
41. Water Buffalo
42. Zarletti*
(*Denotes restaurants participating at the $30 dinner level)