Cookies for a Cause to Support UPAF

We doubt you really need a reason to eat free cookies. I'm sure just the thought of it is beginning to make your mouth water. But if for some reason you need further incentive, there is a way to eat free cookies and support a great cause.

Insomnia Cookies, which recently opened its first Milwaukee-area store on the East Side will be teaming with the United Performing Arts Fund to give out free, freshly-baked cookies while supplies last Tuesday, June 7 starting at 11:30 a.m. at the Chase Plaza at Wisconsin and Water.

With the UPAF campaign ending on June 14, donations will be accepted during the cookie giveaway. So come indulge your sweet tooth, and support the arts.