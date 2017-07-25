Cooperative Performance is Looking to Tell Immigrants’ Stories

Immigrants of Milwaukee, your stories deserve to be heard. You have two months to contact Cooperative Performance, a theater and dance collective which is calling for submissions.

Whether it is through text, audio, poetry, dance, music, visual art or film, you may send them your story. The only rules are that you must relate a personal immigration story, past or present, with a focus on the Milwaukee area, and it cannot be longer than seven minutes. The best submissions will be performed in February and March 2018. Writers and artists are encouraged, but not required, to perform their own work.

This initiative is part of ELLIS, an original work directed by Cooperative performance’s Kelly Coffey and Don Russell in collaboration with Alejandra Gonzalez. “ELLIS is a platform for our local community to share their stories of immigration and cultures,” according to them. “Through this work, Cooperative Performance seeks to humanize and fight ignorance regarding immigration via education and storytelling.”

“We currently have stories from the Latino Community and would like to include stories from other cultures and communities,” explains director Kelly Coffey.” The more personal the better.”

Non-English applicants are strongly encouraged to participate and share their, or their ancestors’, experiences with Milwaukee’s public. Selected applicants will be notified no later than November 1, 2017.

Submissions must be sent to kcoffey@cooperformke.com before October 1, 2017. Include your name, email and phone number with the submission. Only applicants 18 and older are allowed.