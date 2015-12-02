CoPA's 9th Annual Juried Photography Exhibit and Other Art Previews

× Expand Cibulka

CoPAs 9th Annual Midwest Juried Photography Exhibit

The Coalition of Photographic Arts – a.k.a. CoPA – is a group of Milwaukee area photographers whose mission is “to develop appreciation, promote growth and support the creation of photographic arts in the Greater Milwaukee Region.” To this end, the local shutterbugs host lectures by internationally recognized photographers, portfolio reviews for aspiring photographers and, of course, several annual exhibitions of member art.

CoPA celebrates its 9th Annual Midwest Juried Photography Exhibit from December 4 -January 23 at the Walker’s Point Center for the Arts (839 S. 5th). Opening night holds a reception from 6-9 p.m. At 7 p.m., juror Melissa Dorn Richards will give a talk and awards will be announced.

“The Little Show”

Cedarburg Cultural Center, W62 N546 Washington Ave.

“The Little Show” really isn’t so little. The Cedarburg Cultural Center’s annual juried exhibition and sale features works from 39 Wisconsin artists, which have been hand-selected by Catherine Davidson, the owner of CR Davidson Art, a fine art advisory business located in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward. An opening reception on Thursday, December 3, from 6-8 p.m., kicks off “The Little Show.” Participating artists and CCC Member are invited to a special champagne hour preview from 5-6 p.m. The exhibition runs through Sunday, January 17.

“Material Sustenance”

H.F. Johnson Gallery of Art, 2001 Alford Park Dr.

“Material Sustenance” features work by the faculty of Carthage College’s art and design department. The in-house exhibition testifies to the diverse artistic talent housed on CC’s Kenosha campus. The work of the twelve artists-teachers bespeak different artistic philosophies. There is a wide variety of art to behold. An opening reception for “Material Sustenance” will be held on December 4 from 4:30-7:30 p.m. The gallery is closed from December 16-January 4 for the holidays, but will be on display until January 23.