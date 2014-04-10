Count the Cameos in the Brewers' Overloaded "Happy" Music Video

The Milwaukee Brewers have discovered this little song they think you'll enjoy. In the team's new "Happy" video, seemingly every person either employed by the Brewers organization or who has visited Miller Park this year dances to the ubiquitous Pharrell hit. Cameos abound: Bob Uecker pretends to play a trumpet; Scott Walker wears a hat; Tom Barrett struggles to clap on beat; and Ed Sedar and Jonathan Lucroy take turns holding Hank the Dog. Even Ryan Braun, the black sheep of the team's marketing efforts, bops around a little bit, but it's Carlos Gomez who impresses the most. Turns out Carlos Gomez loves to dance.

Watch the video below and feel nostalgic for the "Harlem Shake."