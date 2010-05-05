×

The advantage of knowinghistory is the opportunity it offers to learn from past events, mistakes andvictories alike. In 1935, the Milwaukee County Historical Society (MCHS) tookon the responsibility of safeguarding Milwaukee’sstory and making historic artifacts accessible to those aiming to understandthe link between past and present. To celebrate its 75th anniversary, MCHS ishosting a number of special events throughout the year, including theexhibition “Unlocking the Vault: 75 Years, 75 Stories,” in which 75 of its mostrare and unique pieces are placed on display, first on the society’s website,then in an exhibit in the Historic Center when renovations are complete.

Four Milwaukee citizens who thought it was a crimethat a county of its size didn’t have an organization charged with collectingand preserving items of historical interest founded the County HistoricalSociety. It was given use of the seventh floor of the county courthouse, anunfinished attic-like space with poor lighting and insufficient heating. Theyenlisted the help of persuasive members and volunteers to convince people todonate interesting items. Despite the struggles that come with running anonprofit outfit, MCHS always moved forward and kept adding to the collection.





By the early 1960s, theseventh floor had become what some people called “Grandma’s Attic,” and therewas simply no more room to be had. A group of county and historical societyboard members knew the First Wisconsin Bank was looking to sell one of itsbuildingsa stunning neoclassical revival structure completed in 1913 thatincluded an interior finished with black and white Italian marbleand asked ifthe bank would donate the building to the historical society. First WisconsinBank turned down a number of offers on the valuable real estate at the cornerof Old World Third Streetand Kilbourn Avenueand gave the building to the society in 1964.





Serving as one of thefew reminders of the Historic Center’s past life arethe six massive vaults located in the basement, ground floor and mezzaninelevels of the building. The dark, cool and dry conditions within are perfectfor storing Milwaukee’s most precious historical documents, such as the collectionof German Bibles dating back to the 17th century and Solomon Juneau’s ledgerfrom 1834.





According to SteveDaily, curator of research collections, “Seventy-five to 80 percent of thepeople that walk through the door are looking for something related to familyhistory.” Television programs like “Who Do You Think You Are?” have spurredrecent interest in genealogy, though Daily contends that there is always asteady stream of visitors looking to find out if great-grandpa ever sat incounty jail or married more than once.





The Historical Societyorganizes itself into two divisions: the museum and the library. The museumholds three-dimensional artifacts, everything from furniture and firearms toclothing and cars. The library is broken down into manuscript collections, suchas old Milwaukee County records, photographs and books.The MCHS also operates historic properties: Trimborn Farm, the Jeremiah CurtinHouse, the Lowell Damon House and Kilbourntown House in Estabrook Park.





A persevering sentinelin the unrelenting stream of America’s forward-thinking, forward-movingculture, MCHS remains a steward of Milwaukee’sunique story.





Milwaukee County Historical Society is located at 910 N. Old World Third St. For more information, call 414-273-8288 orvisit www.milwaukeehistory.net.