Crafty Cow Teams Up with Bumstead Provisions and Vanguard’s Chef for Popup

Bumstead Provisions will host a Crafty Cow popup on Friday, March 31 ahead of the burger restaurant’s move next door to 2675 S. Kinnickinnic Ave.

The popup, which runs from 10 p.m. - midnight, will feature a small burger menu by Bumstead/Crafty Cow chef Greg Gannaway and Vangaurd Chef Shay Linkus, as well as $3 tallboys and Revel Stoke Whiskey.

Crafty Cow’s menu will feature over 15 signature “Jucy Lucy” style burgers, the Minneapolis style of cheese stuffed burgers. The menu will also include Crafty Cow’s award winning cheese curds.

The Great Milwaukee Project, a yearlong passion project of Mike Bodow and Devin Eichler focusing on inclusion, collaboration and philanthropy, will also be introduced that evening.