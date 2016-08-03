Cranberry Growers Debut Red, White and Blue Food on a Stick at State Fair

The Wisconsin State Cranberry Growers Association is set to debut a new food at this year’s Wisconsin State Fair. The white chocolate-covered cranberries on a stick with red, white and blue icing were made to coincide with the Olympic games going on in Rio de Janeiro.

Other cranberry food products for the fair include dark chocolate-covered cran-on-a-stick, cranberry extract water, cranberry juice cocktail and the cranberry white chocolate chunk cookie.

All of these cranberry-related foods can be purchased at the Wisconsin State Fair running from August 4-14.