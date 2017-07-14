The Crimson Club Set to Open Next Month in West Allis

A new nightclub is coming to West Allis next month. The Crimson Club is set to open at 7211 W. Greenfield Ave. this August.

Owners Lisa Lewis, Jennifer Krueger and Jeff Krueger are looking to provide a safe, clean, nightclubclub atmosphere. “We want women to feel comfortable and safe here, so we have built in certain conveniences and security features that are rarely provided in traditional nightclub environments,” Lewis said in a press release.

All of the owners have a background in health and wellness, and they will make this a focus at their new club by providing healthy alternatives for drink mixers and tasty alcohol-free options. The club will also have a menu consisting of locally sourced bar favorites.

