A CRISP Odyssey starts on New Year's Eve at 9pm and goes to 9am the following morning. Drink specials will include $2 PBR, $2 JAMO, $10 Fishbowls, and $20 bottles of Champagne. CRISP will hosting a large lineup of DJs, including: DJ D1, DJ Mythos, Chris Grant, Horse Force, Crisgo Disco & Lady Shampain, Dela, Direwolf, Thrasher, Juan Bucio, and Kris Kleinbeck. The headline DJ for the night will be Bluetech. There will be a cover for this event, with a reduced cover after 2am.