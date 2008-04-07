Me Culpa Monday: Vodka La Raza Edition

Absolut Vodka came under fire last week for an advertisement run in magazines south of the border claiming that in an Absolut World, John McCain lives in Mexico.

Today, the creator of the now defunct campaign apologized for the scandal, but not for the action. Sure, it’s a shame that Lou Dobbs types were upset that the southern states were annexed by their greatest fear. But an advertisment based on nationalist fervor at the expense of a hoity toity neighbor with long-settled territory lines altered as the spoils of war? What could possibly go wrong?