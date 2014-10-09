D-Rock Comedy at the Blues Brunch

Stand-up comedy may usually be associated with evening hours. But this Saturday's Blues Brunch at 3041 North, Milwaukee's "urban country club for the soul"(3041 W. North Ave.) will have local comic D-Rock among the guest talent. Along with his gigging behind the mic for over a decade, the Little Rock native has hosted cable access show “Mixed G,” had parts in R&B singer Brandy Norwood's sitcom, “Moesha,” and been an extra in the movies Mr. 3000 and Money & Power, as well performing in a couple of gospel stage plays.

For his brunch appearance, he promises a show of PG-13 proportions, as he believes audiences aren't prepared for any more cussing than that so early in the day. Also on the bill are the mighty Marvelous Mack and The Pressure Release Band, returning after their May appearance which kicked off the current series of monthly food and music events held in conjunction with WNOV 860 AM's “Blues Café” show. Doors open at 10 a.m., and brunch, featuring chicken scallopini and scrambled eggs among other items, is $10.