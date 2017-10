Red Rock Saloon's first NYE is sure to be a boot scootin good time! Entertainment will include: live music by Saddlebrook, Bull Rides, free shots via the Red Rock Girls, Country and Rock tunes by DJ ♥ E, dinner buffet until 10pm featuring Jonny's special menu. Plus, party favors and a toast at Midnight! The fun starts at 7pm on Friday, December 31, 2010.