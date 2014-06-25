Damn Fog: Summerfest Reschedules the Big Bang Fireworks for Thursday

With a miserable, Stephen King-esque fog still hanging over the city after forcing the cancellation of both days of the Air and Water Show this weekend, Summerfest has rescheduled its opening night Big Bang Fireworks Show. The fireworks will now take place tomorrow night, on Thursday, June 26 at 9:30 p.m.

"The best available forecast data indicates there will be limited visibility late today at Milwaukee’s lakefront," the festival said in a release. "A fog advisory is in effect from 8 p.m., tonight until 10 a.m. tomorrow morning, which could make it difficult to provide viewers and visitors with the best fireworks viewing experience. In addition, the safety of the Bartolotta Fireworks crews is paramount, and compromised visibility could contribute to safety issues. In order to provide viewers and visitors with the best experience, the decision by Summerfest to reschedule the fireworks show will provide the festival with the optimum opportunity to put on the very best show possible."

All other opening day activities will go on as scheduled.