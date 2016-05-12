Daniel Burkholder/The Playground to Hold Third ‘Scenic Route: MKE’

Daniel Burkholder/The Playground will hold the third installment of their Scenic Route: MKE performance series on May 15.

The once-per-season performance series is directed by Daniel Burkholder and was created in collaboration with Andrea Burkholder, Dani Kuepper, Joseph Pitalek and Jenni Reinke.

Audience members are given a meeting location the day before the performance and are lead on an outdoor hike with music and dance performances along the route.

Tickets can be purchased here for a suggested donation starting at $10. The fourth and final Scenic Route: MKE will be held July 17.