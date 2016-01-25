Dave Chappelle Just Announced Eight Short-Notice Shows at the Pabst Theater

× Expand Courtesy Pabst Theater Group

Disappearing from the public eye might have been the best thing Dave Chappelle could have done for his career. Since returning to stand-up, the comedian has routinely sold out venues around the world, including six at the Pabst Theater in 2014. Now he's coming back to see if he can outdo himself: This afternoon the venue announced that Chappelle will return for an unprecedented eight (!) shows spread over four days, starting this Sunday. That's some seriously short notice for such a major announcement.

From Sunday, Jan. 31 through Wednesday, Feb. 3, Chappelle will perform nightly at the Pabst at 7 p.m. and 10 p.m.

Reserved seat tickets go on sale tomorrow, Jan. 26, at noon through the Pabst website, and are $57.50. Buyers will be limited to four tickets, and once again no cell phones will be allowed at the show.