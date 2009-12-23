The Dawning of a New Decade

×

Ten years ago thecountry braced itself for the biggest technological crisis of all time. Thoughthat feared Y2K meltdown never occurred, the decade instead brought other, farworse tribulations that would have made those computer glitches seem like acakewalk: terrorism, war, political divide, a housing crisis, followed by afinancial meltdown and the promise of a long, painful recovery. The 2000s wereso rough that a recent Time magazinecover story even dubbed them “the decade from hell,” the worst since World WarII.

That backdrop lends thisNew Year's Eve symbolic significance. Next Thursday night, the nation will markthe closing of this turbulent chapter by putting down its coupon book andtreating itself to a well-deserved night out.

As always, Milwaukee marks theholiday with events for both the budget-conscious and those looking to splurge.When planning your night out, remember to take the Milwaukee County Transit System'sfree bus rides into account. Rides are free beginning at 8 p.m., with selectroutes extending their service until 4 a.m. Compiled below is a sampling of theevening's noteworthy celebrations.

FamilyStaples

Skating and Fireworks @ Red Arrow Park, 11 a.m. – 1 a.m.

One of the mostaffordable family New Year's Eve destinations, Red Arrow Park opens its skating rink for freefrom 11 a.m. to 1 a.m. on Thursday, with $6 skate rentals for those without apair. At midnight, Mayor Tom Barrett will ring the City Hall bells as the citylaunches its Downtown fireworks display.

New Year's Eve @ Mitchell Park Domes, 6– 10 p.m.

The Mitchell Park Domes'celebration caters to children and families, with performances from Rick AllenMagic Productions, ComedySportz and a multitalentedclown/magician/juggler/mime. The Domes' holiday floral show and 27-footChristmas tree will be on display, and a light show will run hourly from 7 to10 p.m. ($10 adults; $5 children under 18; free for kids 5 and under.)

Harlem Globetrotters @ The Bradley Center, 1 and 6 p.m.

The Harlem Globetrottersare on a hot streak any team would be proud of, not having lost a game since2006. To be fair, though, theirs isn't the most challenging schedule (the Bucksshould be so lucky to have so many games against the hapless WashingtonGenerals to pad their record). As they have every year for decades, theGlobetrotters will again spend their New Year's Eve in Milwaukee.

MilwaukeeWave vs. Baltimore Blast @ U.S. CellularArena, 2 p.m.

The Milwaukee Wave'sgame against the Baltimore Blast probably won't offer up as many questionableplays as the Globetrotters' games, but it will probably be a lot moresuspenseful. The price is right, too: Family packages with four tickets, sodasand hot dogs are available for $59, and there will be a post-game New Year'sEve party on the field.

Entertainmentand Live Music

Jim Gaffigan @ The Pabst Theater, 10:30p.m.

Though he's a distantsecond right now, comedian Jim Gaffigan appears to be mounting a challengeagainst the Harlem Globetrotters as the touring act with the most consecutiveMilwaukee New Year's Eve appearances. He's got a cozy annual gig at the PabstTheater that allows him to spend time with family in the area and perform for aMidwestern crowd he clearly relates to. Expect plenty of jokes about food andGaffigan's paleness. (He'll also do a show Wednesday, Dec. 30, for those whohave other plans on the holiday.)

Spoon w/ Jay Reatard @ The RiversideTheater, 9 p.m.

The band Cake hastraditionally anchored the Riverside's annualNew Year's Eve blowout, but this year the venue upgraded to a fresher, morerelevant headliner: the Austinindie-rock group Spoon. The band ends 2009 as one of the most prolific andconsistent of the decade, having released four albums, each to glowing reviews.They play in advance of a new album, Transference,which they'll release on Jan. 19, 2010. Tonight's show also featuresgarage-rock rabble-rouser Jay Reatard and DJs, video games, snacks and beertastings.

Improv Comedy @ ComedySportz, 8 and10:30 p.m.

The ComedySportzimprovisational comedy troupe is offering $35 packages that include admissionto one of two performances (at 8 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.), all-you-can-eat horsd'oeuvres, unlimited champagne and soda, and gift bags. Each show concludeswith a New Year's countdowna real one at midnight, and a fake one for those atthe early show.

Dead Man's Carnival @ Miramar Theatre,9 p.m.

Riverwest's Dead Man'sCarnival variety troupe has lined up over four hours of performances for itsNew Year's Eve spectacle. Expect to see song and dance, burlesque, fire-eating,freaky clowns, juggling, stilt-walking and feats of human endurance. TheMagnificents, a six-piece R&B and jazz combo, will be the house band.

The Uptown Savages w/ The Liam FordBand @ Bar LuLu, 10:30 p.m.

Milwaukee's most prominent rockabilly band, TheUptown Savages are proudly of a different era, reviving feel-good rock 'n'roll, jump blues and country with 1950s pomp. If you want to ring in the newyear surrounded by people with World War II-era hairstyles, this is probablyyour best chance. The $15 cover includes a midnight toast and late-nightsnacks.

The Championship w/ John the Savage @Cactus Club, 11 p.m.

The Cactus Club's NewYear's celebration probably won't involve a whole lot of pomp, but it should beperfect for those who'd prefer to forget about the holiday and just see somelocal music. The indie-Americana ensemble The Championship headlines, supportedby clamorous rockers John the Savage.

The Goodnight Loving @ Linneman'sRiverwest Inn, 9:30 p.m.

Linneman's, too,probably won't feel much different than it does on a typical show night, butits New Year's Eve bill is a particularly charming one: a night of agreeable,upbeat rock 'n' roll and power-pop headlined by The Goodnight Loving andfeaturing Beach Patrol, Magic Words and Tim Schweiger and the Middlemen. Coveris a meager $7.

King Solomon @ Harry's Bar & Grill,10 p.m.

Harry's Bar & Grillin Shorewood has secured one of the area's most festive bands for its NewYear's Eve: King Solomon, a Milwaukee group withan ear for the sounds of Jamaicaand the Caribbean. There's no cover, and therewill be holiday drink specials.

Dancingand Destinations

Stellar Spark 7 @ The Rave, 8 p.m.

Now in its seventh year,the Stellar Spark party at The Rave has assembled one of its biggest lineupsyet, with more than 60 DJs. World-famous Italian electro-house DJ Benny Benassiheadlines the night, supported by whirlwind turntablist DJ Qbert and DJ Funk,perhaps the dirtiest of Chicago'smany dirty house DJs.

360 Degrees of New Year's Eve @Discovery World, 8 p.m.

This posh party at theDiscovery World's Pilot House offers a more upscale alternative to most Milwaukee bars, and aspectacular 360-degree view of the city and the lake. The $70-$75 admissionincludes five hours of open bar and club music from DJ Youngherc, as well asthe obligatory champagne toast.

MKE NYE @ Hot Water/Wherehouse, 8 p.m.

The $60 admission tothis bash includes music from The Rusty Ps, Marc Ballini and DJ Madhatter,unlimited beer, appetizers, a balloon drop and a champagne fountain. A shuttlebus will provide easy access for East Siders, and there will also be go-godancers for that little something extra.

A Night in the Lobby @ Iron Horse Hotel

Steven Hawley of thedance-rock band Codebreaker DJs a free lobby party at the Iron Horse Hotel. Thehotel is also offering $299 packages that include a deluxe room, a bottle ofsparkling wine, snacks, party favors and a morning-after brunch for two.

NYE @ Whiskey Bar, 8 p.m.

Whiskey Bar's New Year'scelebration is an all-nighter, lasting until 8 in the morning and featuringfour DJs and a complimentary 1 a.m. buffet. Admission ranges from $20 for oneto $340-$400 VIP packages for four that include reserved seating and twobottles of either Roederer Estate Brut or Moët White Star.

Retro Dance Party @ Mad Planet, 9 p.m.

Every Friday, at MadPlanet's signature weekly event, DJs resurrect the pop and dance hits of the'80s and '90s. Each New Year's Eve promises a longer, sweatier edition of thatdance party, with free party favors, food and a champagne toast. At $12, it's abudget-friendly alternative to Downtown dance clubs.

The Get Down @ The Bay View Brew Haus,9 p.m.

As vintage soul hasexperienced a revival over the last several years, retro funk and soul spinshave popped up all over Milwaukee,but The Get Down was the city's firstand remains its most popular. Expect tohear plenty of rare 45s tonight.

New Year's Eve Soire @ Vino 100, 9 p.m.

One of the bestdestinations for wine lovers, Vino 100's second annual New Year's Eve Soireoffers patrons a special menu of unlimited wine or beer for $45. That includeshors d'oeuvres, party favors, live music and a midnight champagne toast.

DJ Wizz Kid @ Apartment 720, 9 p.m.

Apartment 720 has roped in Chicago house and mash-up specialist DJ WizzKid for its New Year's Eve party. Tickets are $25.

Roaring '20s Party @ Potawatomi BingoCasino, 7 p.m.

The Potawatomi BingoCasino celebrates Prohibition-era America for itsNew Year's Eve bash, which will feature top hats, impersonators of celebritieslike Charlie Chaplin, W.C. Fields and Groucho Marx and free music from the jazzand swing band Ain't Misbehavin'. There will be complimentary champagne at midnightand also at the casino's buffet, which will feature surf and turf. A specialfour-course holiday menu is also available at Dream Dance Steak.

New Year's Eve Gala @ The Pfister, 5p.m.

The Pfister boasts oneof the city's most posh New Year's Eve packages. Starting at $465, they includehors d'oeuvres, a five-course gourmet dinner and a reception with ballroomdancing, as well as music from the Nick Contorno Orchestra and desserts fromchef Robert Ash's Chocolat Bar and Candy Shoppe later in the night.



