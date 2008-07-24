Day 1 Entertainment at German Fest

Tonight’s the night, folks. It’s the first day of German Fest 2008 and it’s Usinger’s Family Free Night. That’s right, free admission for all from 5 to 10 p.m. plus food deals, true-blue German entertainment, and two great Milwaukee bands. Also, the 620 WTMJ’s Bill Michaels 5K Run/Walk for the Hungry happens tonight at 7 p.m.

To get a schedule for tonight’s music lineup, visit German Fest’s website to download a handy stage schedule. To give you a better idea of who’s on stage tonight, I have done some investigative reporting (below) on these fantastic performers.

Biba & die Butmänner is a German rock and roll band known for their humor and wit. Biba has opened for big name acts like the Scorpions and Sting (he’ll be performing with the Police at the Marcus Amphitheater on Friday, by the way). The group has produced nine CD’s and performs more than 140 live shows each year.

Die Schmalzler, the five-man German folk band, will make their first-time appearance at German Fest. The popular and talented group has made tours throughout Europe, as well as Costa Rica, Puerto Rico, and North America since winning in the Gran Prix der Volks Musik, a German talent search show, in 2003.

Anton aus Tirol, whose real name is Harry Schagerl, will make a debut appearance at German Fest this year. Since forming his first band at the age of 18, Harry has been the lead singer for many of Europe’s top bands. He won a golden CD with his accompanying band, Die Kaiserlichen, and has a successful solo career.

From the age of eight, Edith Prock, was inclined to learn music and sing. From that point on, the multi-talented German musician/singer paved her highly successful, global singing career. Prock was named “best female singer” in the Grand Prix of Folk Music.

Milwaukee’s very own Love Monkeys have been performing for Wisconsin and Midwest audiences. The five-member band is recognized for their pop/rock sound in both original music and popularized cover songs.

If you love country, Saddle Brook, a five-member Milwaukee band with musical influences from Kenny Chesney, Alan Jackson, Garth Brooks and more will entertain tonight.

See you there! I will be back tomorrow with Friday’s line up of entertainment.