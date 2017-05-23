Bless Your (Cheatin’) Heart

Dear Ruthie,

Holy crap. Seriously. My BFF just showed me a photo of a guy he met on Scruff. They haven’t hooked up, but they’re trying to find a time to do so. No lie—the guy is another friend’s boyfriend! I immediately told my BFF this guy was my other friend’s lover and he backed off instantly. But, what do I do about my friend? Tell him about his cheating man or stay out of it? Help!

—Drama Driven

Dear Drama,

Scruff, huh? I think you need to give me this guy’s profile so I can check him out! After that, tell your friend about his cheating boyfriend. You’d want a friend to do the same for you, right? Make it a one-on-one meeting; don’t let drama take over and, most of all, be calm and kind with your words.

UPCOMING EVENTS

May 24: Annual Meeting of the Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Free and open to the public, this annual meeting includes a review of the center’s financial status, special recognitions and the election of new board members (voting open to center members in good standing). If you have questions about the 6 p.m. gathering, call 414-292-3070 or e-mail mburns@mkelgbt.org.

May 25: Feminism on Tap at TG’s (4120 Seventh Ave., Kenosha): If you’re a women’s rights advocate, you won’t want to miss the monthly happy hour of likewise folks! This month, the ladies are celebrating Sojourner Truth’s “Ain’t I a Woman?” speech. Meet, mingle, support and celebrate the advancement of women’s rights in our state during the 5:30-7:30 p.m. event.

May 25: Life & Death of Harvey Milk: Discussion at Open Circle Unitarian Universalist Fellowship (10 Third St., Fond du Lac): Enjoy a short presentation on the extraordinary life of Harvey Milk (1930-1978), followed by a discussion regarding activism and future political needs concerning the LGBT community. Enjoy food and beverages at 6 p.m. before the discussion begins at 6:30 p.m.

May 25: Mare Chapman Book Signing at Boswell Book Company (2569 N. Downer Ave.): Author of Unshakeable Confidence—The Freedom to be our Authentic Selves: Mindfulness for Women , Mare Chapman discusses patterns that she believes keep women from being their true selves. Books are available for purchase and signing during the 7 p.m. reading.

May 25-May 29: International Mr. Leather (IML) at Congress Plaza Hotel (520 S. Michigan Ave., Chicago): It’s time for the Midwest’s largest celebration of leather and fetish life! Whether you’re a Daddy, Bear, Pup or simply an L/L admirer, head down to Chicago for four days of manly-man good times. From the marketplace and rave parties to workshops and discussion groups, you’ll find whatever floats your boat. (There’s even a yoga class!) See imrl.com for schedules, tickets and everything needed to make the most of your IML experience.

May 27: Walker’s Point Prom Pub Crawl (various locations): Grab a bridesmaid’s dress or dust off a velvet tux…it’s time for the prom! Join me as this walking pub crawl invades a new home, hitting bars from Fifth to First and National. Your $20 ticket gets you access to drink specials at the participating bars, concluding with the prom at D.I.X. Register at Hamburger Mary’s at 3:30 p.m. and enjoy a drink before hitting the streets. Proceeds go to Ruthie’s Kennel Club and Courage MKE. See brownpapertickets.com (“Walker’s Point Prom Pub Crawl”) for tickets, or purchase them at Hamburger Mary’s.

May 28: Rooftop Tea Dance at Hamburger Mary’s (730 S. Fifth St.): Ring in Memorial Day with me! Tea Dances are back in Brew City with this new monthly nod to the ’70s staple. Celebrate the music of the ’70s, ’80s and ’90s to today with a DJ, mixed drinks and more. I’ll see you on the roof for the 4-8 p.m. “Sunday Funday.”

May 28: Bubbles & Beauties Drag Show at Karma Bar (600 E. Ogden): If you haven’t been to this way-cool hot spot, now’s a great time to check it out. Grab a bite to eat, then head downstairs to the Sutra Lounge as Nova D’Vine and her guests make it a Memorial Day to remember. The show starts at 6 p.m., but get there early to nab a seat and take advantage of the drink specials. Call 414-213-6682 to reserve the best seats!

May 30— Trixie Mattel: Ages 3 and Up at Comedy Café (1033 N. Old World Third St.): Milwaukee’s favorite living doll returns home with her one-woman program! Don’t miss the Drag Race diva in this hilarious show that’s sweeping the country. General admission to the 10 p.m. event is $25; premium seating plus meet and greet is $45. See ages3andupmilwaukee.eventbrite.com for tickets to the ages 21-and-up show. (The night also includes a two-drink minimum.)

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email dearruthie@shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).