Everyone Likes a Big Bang

It’s summer in Brew Town and that means beer, brats,Brewers, boys and babes! Toss in a few explosives and you’ve got one helluvacelebration. That’s just what you’ll find this week in Cream City. FromSummerfest craziness to lakeside celebrations, the hits keep coming when thesun shines in Milwaukee. Think I’m exaggerating? Well, screw you! Take a lookat the weekly happenings and plan your long weekend accordingly—but first,let’s read an email from a reader.

DearRuthie,

Girl to girl: I’m having trouble with the big “O,” if youknow what I mean. I’ve always heard that women’s orgasms get stronger andbetter with age, but at the age of 41 mine seem to be diminishing in strength.Is this normal? I don’t think it’s the men in my life, but I’m also not about torule that out either. Any clue what might going on? Any exercises or techniquesthat I should be practicing?

Help a Girl Out,

Unsatisfied Sue



Dear Susie Q,

Everyone wants to bang out a good one (or seven) duringIndependence Day, honey. There’s no shame in that game! When your grand finalefeels more like a dud, however, it’s time to do some investigating. After all,if the engine’s not firing on all cylinders you’d have an expert check underthe hood, right? No…I’m not suggesting you screw a mechanic, although if theopportunity knocks, let your freak flag fly!

But seriously, go to the doctor, sugar. I’m far from anexpert, so see your doc and let him/her know that light has gone out of yoursparkler. I’m sure you’ll be back to your old self soon!

Ruthie’sSocial Calendar

June 28: OpeningDay of Summerfest at Summerfest Grounds (200 N.Harbor Drive): If PrideFest whetted your whistle for more lakefront fun, thendon’t miss this granddaddy of all musical festivals. Free concerts, savoryfoods, sweet treats and lots and lots of beer make Summerfest one warm-weathercelebration you don’t want to miss. Swing by Milwaukee’s biggest bash untilJuly 2, or check out Round 2, which runs July 4 through July 9.

June 29: Jazzin the Park at Cathedral Square (812 N. Jackson St.): Want to celebrate the upcomingholiday but don’t want to fight the firework crowds? Consider a cool night atthis hot spot. Held every Thursday from 6-9 p.m., this free concert offersfood, adult libations and great mingling, people watching and friend making.

June 30: WindyCity Open Beach Party at Kathy Osterman Beach(5800 N. Lake Shore Drive, Chicago): Party in Windy City in a whole new waywhen the Athletic Alliance of Chicago (AAC) hosts this LGBTQ beach bash! Playsome free games of volleyball, enjoy some refreshments, meet some new peopleand soak in some sun during the 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. sandy soiree.

June 30: TransformationShowgirls at La Cage Niteclub (801 S. SecondSt.): Local diva Nova D’Vine hosts this 11 p.m. drag show featuring the city’sbest in female illusion, music, dancing and more. A view of Nova’s costumesalone is worth the $6 door charge. Haven’t been to La Cage in a bit? Thisglamor-girl revue is the perfect reason to check it out!

July 2: P!NKat The Marcus Amphitheater (200 N. Harbor Drive):Hip, hip, hooray! P!NK brings her self-titled tour to Cream City today! Thesongstress got a big thumbs up from folks the last time she performed inMilwaukee, and this tour promises the same excitement. Tickets range greatly inprice, so see summerfest.com for moreon the 7:30 p.m. concert.

July 3: MilwaukeeLakefront Fireworks at Veterans Park (1010 N.Lincoln Memorial Drive): For the biggest and the best sky show in the city,don’t miss the infamous fireworks at Veterans Park. The no-fail jaw dropper isa great, free way to ring on the Fourth of July for kids of all ages. Get your“oohs and ahs” ready for the 9 p.m. event.

Want toshare an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email dearruthie@shepex.com. Be sure to follow her Facebook (Ruthie Keester) andTwitter (@DearRuthie).