Fa-La-La Lovely

Dear Ruthie,

Christmas is here and money is tight. I want to look extra cute when hitting holiday parties, but I can’t swing any extra coin right now. What’s a girl to do when she wants to look her best but can’t afford to?

Any ideas?Basic Betty

Dear Betty,

Do I have any ideas?! No…I don’t. That said, I reached out to my gal-pal Nova Grober-Beschta, co-owner of Salon Nova & Lash Boutique, 2581 N. Downer Ave. I knew Nova would have a few ideas on sprucing up your holiday look for less, and gosh-darn it, I was right!

“Ask your salon about blowouts and styles, and schedule them shortly before you hit your holiday party, “says Nova. “This will give you a fresh look for less than a cut and color.” Nova also suggested asking about makeup lessons. “At Salon Nova, we’ll give you a makeup lesson with a $50 makeup purchase.” Again, Betty, if you schedule your time correctly, you can arrive at that big bash looking great for little cost.

Since Nova’s salon is known for lashes, I knew she’d have a few secrets up her sleeve regarding making your eyes merry and bright. “Try a lash lift,” Nova suggests. “It’s like a perm for your lashes. For about $25, you’ll have great, flirty lashes. Or, consider a lash tint for about the same price. For even less, you might want to consider a simple brow design that will complement your face and get your noticed!”

I hope that helps, Betty. Call your salon and see what they suggest for a gal on a budget, or give Salon Nova & Lash Boutique a jingle at 414-273-6682 and take advantage of Nova’s holiday know-how. Hopefully, I’ll see you out and about at one of the exciting events on my social calendar this week.Ruthie’s Social Calendar:

Dec. 13: Milwaukee Area Coffee Connection at The Brewhouse Inn & Suites (1215 N. 10th St.): Rise and shine! The Wisconsin LGBT Chamber of Commerce hosts this 8 a.m. networking opportunity. They’ll bring the coffee, you bring the conversation to the free one-hour meet-and-greet for likeminded business owners.

Dec. 13: Holiday Party at Taylors (795 N. Jefferson St.): Festive (in other words, “free”) food, frosty drink specials, favorite guest DJ and fun with friends are the specials during this incredible holiday bar at one of the city’s most-loved martini bars. Try a seasonal “Starry Night” beverage and spread a little cheer, starting at 4 p.m.

Dec. 13: Opening Night of ‘Arsenic and Old Lace’ at Off the Wall Theatre (127 E. Wells St.): Spend the holidays with the infamous Brewster sisters! Dale Gutzman brings the Joseph Kesselring classic to his popular stage for a yuletide that will keep folks of all ages giggling and gasping at the same time. Grab some elderberry wine and take in the fun through Dec. 31. See zivacat.com/offthewalltheatre for show times and tickets.

Dec. 16: Book Launch for ‘Not the Son He Expected: Gay Men Talk Candidly About their Relationship with their Father’ at Whitefish Bay Library (5420 N. Marlborough Drive): Local author Tim Clausen shares his latest book, exploring relationships between gay men and their fathers. Autographed copies available as well as lots of stimulating conversation, apple cider and snacks. The intriguing presentation begins at 2 p.m.

Dec. 16: A Very Merry D.I.X.-mas at D.I.X. (739 S. First St.): Time for dancing. Time for drag. Time for D.I.X.-mas! Jaymes Mansfield of “Ru Paul” fame hits Brew Town to usher in the holidays with this 9 p.m. bash. Take advantage of the drink specials and dance the night away at the no-cover party.

Dec. 17: Mind, Body & Mimosas at Gibraltar (538 W. National Ave.): Shake the holiday stress with some yoga…and Champaign. A $25 door fee gets you into the 45-minute yoga session, followed by complimentary mimosa and a five-minute massage. (Sign me the hell up!) You’ll also find drink specials after yoga as well as live music. The stretching, sweating and sipping begins at 2 p.m. sharp.

Dec. 19: Men’s Coming Out Group at Milwaukee LGBT Community Center (1110 N. Market St.): Need a safe place to discuss the feelings surrounding your sexuality? Attend this 6-7:30 p.m. support group that’s free and open to all over the age of 18. Contact Cathy at cseasholes@mkelgbt.org for more information.

Want to share an event with Ruthie? Need her advice on a situation? Email DearRuthie@Shepex.com. Be sure to follow her on Facebook (Ruthie Keester) and Twitter (@DearRuthie).